Police: mom overdosed with 3-year-old son nearby

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 27-year-old mother faces multiple charges after overdosing while her 3-year-old son was with her.

Police say Tracy R. Upchurch of Chesterfield faces drug possession and child abuse and neglect charges stemming from the incident on Nov. 14.

Upchurch also faces several drug possession charges from an incident 12 days later.

She faces six total charges stemming from the two incidents.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12