$5K reward offered to find serial bank robber

$5K reward offered to find serial bank robber

The FBI says this is Ward Christopher Royal (Source: FBI) The FBI says this is Ward Christopher Royal (Source: FBI)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in a series of bank robberies. 

The FBI says Ward Christopher Royal robbed four banks between Oct. 17 and Nov. 17. 

Royal goes by several aliases - Chris Royal, Christopher Ward Royal, Christopher Royal and Ward C. Royal. 

He's white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in robberies at: 

  • Wells Fargo Bank, 8101 Brook Road in Henrico on Oct. 17
  • Wells Fargo Bank, 5610 Brook Road in Henrico on Oct. 30
  • New Generations Bank, 1700 Robin Hood Road in Richmond on Nov. 7
  • Wells Fargo Bank, 4901 West Broad St. in Richmond on Nov. 11

Anyone with information about Royal is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

