$5K reward offered to find serial bank robber

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in a series of bank robberies.

The FBI says Ward Christopher Royal robbed four banks between Oct. 17 and Nov. 17.

Royal goes by several aliases - Chris Royal, Christopher Ward Royal, Christopher Royal and Ward C. Royal.

He's white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in robberies at:

Wells Fargo Bank, 8101 Brook Road in Henrico on Oct. 17

Wells Fargo Bank, 5610 Brook Road in Henrico on Oct. 30

New Generations Bank, 1700 Robin Hood Road in Richmond on Nov. 7

Wells Fargo Bank, 4901 West Broad St. in Richmond on Nov. 11

Anyone with information about Royal is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

