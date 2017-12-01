Hanover deputies warn residents about scam

Hanover deputies say a scammer is calling people in the community and claiming to be with the sheriff's office.

The bogus deputy is informing potential victims that they missed jury duty, and they need to post a bond through a money order.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office wants you to know that deputies would never ask for money over the phone.

If you ever get a call like this, hang up immediately and call police.

