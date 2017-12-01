MeTV to pay tribute to Jim Nabors

As a tribute to Jim Nabors, who died Thursday at age 87, MeTV will feature special episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." on Friday night.

Nabors was best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on those shows in the 1960s.

Click here on where to find MeTV in the Richmond area.

The "Andy Griffith Shows" airing are:

8 p.m. "Andy Saves Gomer"

Original air date: March 16, 1964

Original air date: March 16, 1964 8:30 p.m. "Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.

Original air date: May, 18, 1964

The second episode was that season's finale and led to the spinoff of the "Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C." series. Those shows airing are:

9 p.m. "Gomer Overcomes the Obstacle Course"

Original air date: Sept. 25, 1964

Original air date: Sept. 25, 1964 9:30 p.m. "The Show Must Go On"

Original air date: Nov. 3, 1967

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12