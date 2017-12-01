Report of bed bugs at VCU's Cabell Library

There has been a report of bed bugs at the library on VCU's campus.

On Nov. 10, a student told James Branch Cabell Library staff that she had fallen asleep in a chair on the second floor. When she woke up, she discovered bug bites on her arm, according to VCU.

The incident was reported to staff members around 6 a.m. Staff members were able to remove the seat she used and other nearby upholstered seats by 10 a.m.

According to VCU, Orkin inspected the furniture and found bed bugs in four chairs. Orkin returned over the Thanksgiving holiday break and treated the chairs by applying 140-degree heat for six hours.

The seats will be professionally cleaned during the winter break and then be ready to use for the spring semester.

VCU says the exterminator will do a full inspection of the library this week.

There have been no other reports of bed bugs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12