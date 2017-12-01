Driver crashes into Henrico Walmart

A driver crashed into a Walmart in Henrico's West End early Friday morning.

It happened at the Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Mall.

No one was seriously hurt, and the driver was able to stop before going through the store.

Henrico police say they do not expect to file any charges.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12