New gift options to avoid gift cards

If you are tired of buying the wrong holiday gift for a picky friend but don't want to just give a gift card, you now have another option. A new feature from Target could change that.

This holiday season, Target is unveiling something called GiftNow. Target says thousands of items qualify for the program.

If the item you are ordering qualifies, you will see a button that says "E gift this" next to it. Click it, and Target will send your recipient an email they call an "E gift box".

The recipient can then choose to accept the gift, change the color or size, or choose something completely different, all before the gift ships. The recipient can then choose to send a "thank you" email to the sender as well.

Target is the first discount retailer to offer GiftNow, but Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus already feature it on their websites.

This program could be good for Target's bottom line, too. This should cut down on returns, which are costly and time-consuming for retailers.

