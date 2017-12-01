Reports from deadly Charlottesville rally to be released on Friday

Two important findings from a review of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville are expected to be released on Friday.

The city of Charlottesville did an independent review of the white nationalist Unite the Right rally, on August 12. There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. to go over the findings, which could shed some light on what went wrong that day and how to improve safety for large-scale events.

This report is actually coming just days after Jason Kessler, who organized the original Unite the Right rally, announced he has filed a permit with the city to bring the rally to Charlottesville again.

Thousands of people descended on the city of Charlottesville last summer, and the event turning violent.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and Lt. Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates died when their helicopter crashed while watching over the city.

A report from the state safety task force, which was also created in response to the white nationalist rally, is also expected to come down on Friday.

