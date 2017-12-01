Independent review scrutinizes deadly Charlottesville protests

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy released an independent review of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on Friday.

The 200-page report goes into details about what led to the August rally, as well as four recommendations to improve the response for future events.

"This represents a failure of one of government's core functions - the protection of fundamental rights," the report said. "Law enforcement also failed to maintain order and protect citizens from harm, injury, and death. Charlottesville preserved neither of those principles on Aug. 12, which has led to deep distrust of government within this community."

Here is the list of recommendations made in the report

Preparing for civil disturbance: "Police agencies should ensure that they have adequate means to gather and vet intelligence and incorporate that information into operational plans. They should reach out to peers in other jurisdictions and learn from their experience." Effective management of protest evidence: "When a protest threatens to be volatile, the City should consider creating a secure perimeter with designated points of entry and enforced separation of conflicting groups. While this 'stadium approach' will not be possible in every situation, it is a sensible default approach to planning for large, potentially violent events." Changes in law: "Charlottesville should modify its permitting regulations to explicitly codify the prohibition of certain objects at large protest events and require permits for all events involving open flames. The Virginia General Assembly should criminalize the use of a flame to intimidate." Restoring faith in government: "We recommend that the City address the issues raised in the wake of these events as a means to restore confidence in government. For CPD, this means not only better planning and event management, but also more community engagement, a necessary condition for proactive, effective policing."

"On a number of fronts, as the report acknowledges, we succeeded in protecting our city to the best of our abilities," said Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones. "But in other areas we, and our law enforcement partner in the Virginia State Police, undoubtedly fell short of expectations, and for that we are profoundly sorry. This report is one critical step in helping this community heal and move forward after suffering through this summer of hate."

Jones says the city is working on an action plan that will be revealed on Monday.

Friday's report came just days after Jason Kessler, who organized the original Unite the Right rally, announced he has filed a permit with the city to return to Charlottesville on the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right Rally.

Thousands of people descended on the city of Charlottesville last summer, and the event turning violent.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and Lt. Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates died when their helicopter crashed while watching over the city.

A report from the state safety task force, which was also created in response to the white nationalist rally, is also expected to come down on Friday.

