Man robbed at gunpoint in Richmond's East End

Richmond police responded to an armed robbery in the city's East End.

The incident happened at the intersection of 21st and Carver streets, near Fairfield Avenue.

The victim told police that a suspect, who he knows, robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect then ran from the scene after stealing some money.

No one was hurt, and detectives are now following up with the victim.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12