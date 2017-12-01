Shots fired outside of South Richmond restaurant

An off-duty sheriff called Richmond police saying someone was firing shots outside of a restaurant early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside of the Satellite restaurant on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Bells Road, around 1 a.m. Officers rushed to the scene and were able to get the situation quickly under control.

No one was hurt, but police did pick up several shell casings.

No arrests were made, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12