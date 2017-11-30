Police chase ends with crash, 2 larceny suspects in custody

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle.

Police say two women wanted for a larceny sped off on Chippenham Parkway near Midlothian Turnpike, then tried to get onto Hull Street before crashing.

No one was injured as the vehicle drove across all lanes of traffic.

The driver already had charges against her, and police say they had stolen items in the car from Chesterfield Towne Center.

They have been charged with larceny and the pursuit. Police have not released the names of the suspects at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12