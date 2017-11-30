Del. Loupassi requests recount after conceding House seat

Del. Manoli Loupassi is requesting a recount, after conceding to Democratic challenger Dawn Adams for the House District 68 seat.

A statement from Adams says she learned about the recount filing on Thursday:

I believe the people have spoken, and I am excited and ready to get to work for the constituents of the 68th District. We were vigilant in our efforts to assure the accuracy of reporting; no discrepancies were found in the post election canvass to alter the results and we are confident in the outcome as certified by the State Board of Elections on November 20th. In the meantime, I will continue to press on and serve as Delegate-elect.

NBC12 reached out to Del. Loupassi for a statement on this recount, but he has yet to respond.

