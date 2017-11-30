Viewers donate to Chesterfield mom who needs wheelchair van repaired

A bright moment today in a Chesterfield Mom's long and difficult search for a wheelchair van for her disabled daughter.

Several NBC12 viewers take action and send in donations after seeing Cassandra Winston's painful struggle to transport her 24-year-old child.

Nurse case managers at Kenner Army Health Clinic at Fort Lee collected money among themselves, and a husband and wife couple chose Cassandra as the individual they wanted to bless this year at Christmas.

Cassandra is a hard-working mom. She provides for her own child and works as nurse to another girl who has cerebral palsy like her daughter.

When NBC12 arrived Thursday, G’Erica was waiting to greet us. A routine she practices to include her daughter in anything related to the family. G’Erica seemed pleased.

We came bearing gifts from viewers who want to help ease the stress for this family in some small way as we near the holidays. Monetary gifts enclosed in cards with messages that encourage her and compliment her strength. In the first card, donors pray she’s able to get a new van.

The second gift comes from a couple who wishes to remain anonymous. Their card to the mother and daughter reads in part:

"Dear Ms. Winston, every year around this very special time we look for a deserving family that we might be able to help. When we saw your story on the news, God touched our hearts. The care you give your daughter is admirable and your love for her clearly shines through. So we give you this gift from our hearts."

Cassandra says the 2006 Buick Terraza van has a power steering problem, it needs a door motor and the ramp doesn't work, among other problems.

When it was drivable, she says it wasn't safe.

"My daughter is strapped in the back of the van, and the door will fly open," said Cassandra. "So I have to pull over and it was very scary."

We hope a master mechanic is watching and offers to repair it. Meantime, she’s grateful for the $1,100 given to her and says it’s a start.

Cassandra has a message also: “On behalf of myself and G-Erica, we really appreciate it and thank you."

If you can help with a new or used wheelchair van or you think you can repair the van we have, we want to hear from you: 804-345-1212.

