Man with loaded gun stopped at Norfolk airport

The Transportation Security Administration says a man tried to check in at Norfolk International Airport with a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a carry-on bag on Thursday.

The .380 caliber gun was loaded with seven rounds, including one in the chamber. The TSA officer confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

TSA wants to remind you that travelers who bring weapons to the checkpoint will face criminal charges and penalties up to $12,000.

For information on how to properly travel with a gun, click here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition

