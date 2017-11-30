No damage reported after earthquake strikes Mid-Atlantic

The earthquake hit about 4:45 p.m. Thursday (Source: USGS)

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The quake was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware.

The quake was initially reported as a 5.1 magnitude, but was revised to 4.4, and then to a 4.1 within an hour.

There have been no reports of any damage.

