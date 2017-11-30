Foul play suspected in disappearance of Richmond woman

Richmond Police need your help to find a woman who went missing last year, and now they are saying her disappearance is a result of "foul play."

Keeshae Jacobs was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016. She told a family member that she would see them the next day, but she did not return.

“This is not a young lady that just decided to run away or move to another state, it is not her character to not call her family or friends in 14 months when she would reach out to them every day,” said Major Crimes Det. William Thompson.

“I’m relieved that they are doing it. It’s almost like they’re believing me now. I’m glad that they are doing it in case someone did see Keeshae,” said Keeshae's mother, Toni Jacobs.

Keeshae is 21 years old, five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has tattoos on her right foot, right leg, and right hand. She was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, pink-and-black Nike basketball shoes and a pink scarf.

“We hope that publicizing our belief that she was met with foul play might prompt others to come forward with information that will help solve this case,” said Det. Thompson.

“I feel it in my heart and my soul that my daughter is out there. And the end of the day it’s always ‘I love you, mom.’ We didn’t go a day without talking to each other," said Jacobs.

A few months after Keeshae's disappearance, Toni Jacobs suffered another tragedy - the loss of her son, Deavon Jacobs.

“Emotionally, it’s a struggle because this is the first holiday I had to go through without either kid. To do a holiday without either one of them.. it’s so hard. A lot of crying. But I made it through,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs has a message for Keeshae — just in case she’s out there:

“I lover her. I miss her. I’m never giving up on her. And I’m gonna keep fighting till she’s here in my arms,” Jacobs said.

If you have seen Keeshae Jacobs, please call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. It’s anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12