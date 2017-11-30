TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg Parade road closures and detours

Petersburg is having its annual Holiday Parade and Illumination on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.

The parade will close South Crater Road starting from the 2200 block (across from Good Shepherd Baptist Church) to the 3500 block (across from Walmart). The closure will be in place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The illumination starts at 6:30 p.m. at Union Train Station, 103 River Street.

Bus service for South Crater Rd will not be running between 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Here are the detours for the area:

WALNUT HILL

Left turn Wythe St.-right turn Sycamore St.-left turn Filmore St.-right turn Jefferson St.-right turn Graham Rd.-left turn Sycamore St.-right turn North Boulevard-left turn Johnson Rd.-left turn South Boulevard-left turn Arch St.-right turn Sycamore St.-right turn Walnut Boulevard-right turn Wakefield St.-right turn Goodrich Ave.-left turn Sycamore St. heading back to Petersburg Station.

MALL PLAZA

Left turn Wythe St.-right turn Sycamore St.-left turn into the parking lot of Plasma Center turn around heading back to Petersburg Station.

460 COUNTY DR.

Left turn-Wythe St.-right turn South Crater Rd.-right turn 95/460 Expressway-right turn Stedman Dr.-left turn Meadowbrook St.-left turn Dalewood Ave.-right turn County Dr.-right turn Pine tree Dr.-right turn County Dr.-left turn Courthouse Rd.-left turn Courthouse Rd.-left turn Normandy Dr.-left turn Flynn Ln.-left turn Francis St.-left turn Roberson St.-left turn Normandy Dr.-left turn Wagner Rd.-left turn Medical Park Blvd.-left turn Southside Regional Hospital-right turn Medical Park Blvd.-right turn Jemison Circle- right turn Elders Way-right turn Poplar Dr. right turn Wagner Rd. left turn County Dr. heading back to Petersburg Station.

