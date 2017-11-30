Richmond man sentenced to life in prison for October 2016 murder

A Richmond man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing another man in October 2016.

Tracey S. Hughes was found guilty this past summer of killing Naquan R. Bentley in the 3300 block of Lawson Street.

Police responded to the scene to find Bentley dead outside from gunshot wounds.

Hughes, who was arrested within a couple of days, also received a three-year sentence for a firearm charge connected to the shooting.

