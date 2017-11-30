Virginia Zoo shows off lion cub

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is showing off a lion cub that was born in October.

"The birth of any animal is always exciting," said Greg Bockheim, executive director of the Virginia Zoo. "The birth of this lion cub specifically is a significant contribution to its genetic population and also provides a fun educational opportunity to our community."

The zoo says on its website the cub was born on Oct. 28 "to experienced mom Zola and dad Mramba" and was 3 pounds, 5 ounces.

The lion cub now weighs 10 pounds and is weighed every few days to make sure he is growing appropriately.

The zoo said on its website that a "Cub Cam" will be coming soon.

