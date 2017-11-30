Richmond police searching for man missing since Nov. 22

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a 37-year-old man who hasn't been since since Nov. 22.

Police say Jason A. Taylor was last seen driving away from apartments on Ellwood Avenue late that afternoon in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

He's white, 6 feet tall and has blue eyes and short brown hair. He weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at 804-646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12