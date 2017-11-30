Man missing for more than a week in Richmond found safe

The victim, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Snyder, was heading eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road at a sharp curve.More >>
The victim, 36-year-old Christopher Lee Snyder, was heading eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road at a sharp curve.More >>
Police say 27-year-old Mcdonald Wellford III was driving eastbound when his vehicle had "left front tire failure."More >>
Police say 27-year-old Mcdonald Wellford III was driving eastbound when his vehicle had "left front tire failure."More >>
Navy officials say a ruptured pipe at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia spilled about 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage into the surrounding harbor.More >>
Navy officials say a ruptured pipe at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia spilled about 60,000 gallons (230,000 liters) of liquid sewage into the surrounding harbor.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Virginia says a creative writing professor accused of sexually harassing several former students and a faculty member will not teach at the university this spring.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Virginia says a creative writing professor accused of sexually harassing several former students and a faculty member will not teach at the university this spring.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
For the first time since the Cold War, an "attack warning" siren with a wailing tone sounded Friday across the state.More >>
For the first time since the Cold War, an "attack warning" siren with a wailing tone sounded Friday across the state.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>