Man missing for more than a week in Richmond found safe

Man missing for more than a week in Richmond found safe

Jason A. Taylor (Source: Richmond Police Dept.) Jason A. Taylor (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a man who was reported missing last week has been found. 

There's no word on where Jason A. Taylor was found, but police say he is safe. 

