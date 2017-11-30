Pet adoption center drops breed identification

Washington and Vincent are two puppies on the NBC12 pet cam.

The Richmond Animal League says it is dropping breed labels from its pets that are available for adoption.

"We find over and over that our visual breed identification is completely inaccurate," said a staff member at RAL, after a new group of puppies debuted on the Village Bank Pet cam on NBC12.com this week.

"We really have no idea who the moms are and for sure do not know the dads," said RAL. "They are just big cute puppies."

Hundreds of shelters around the U.S. are rolling out this practice "because the science shows that people who guess at breeds of rescue dogs are wrong more than 75 percent of the time," RAL said.

When people interested in adoption animals at RAL, they'll now just see "mixed" or "mixed breed."

