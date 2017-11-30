Road closures for Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Thousands of people are expected to gather on Broad Street for the 34th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday. Several streets will be closed, and there will be several "no parking" zones.

The parade will kick off at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia. The route will then head east on Broad Street toward 7th Street. Rain or shine, the parade will feature a visit from Santa, holiday floats and marching bands.

Organizers say more than 100,000 people from all over the state come to Richmond to enjoy the parade.

To prepare for the parade, "no parking" zones along the route will go into effect at 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of road closures that will go in effect at 7 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North Allen Avenue

Broad Street (westbound only) between North Allen Avenue and North 8th Street.

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage and Myers street

7th Street between East Broad and Jackson streets

East Leigh Street between 4th and 9th streets

East Marshall between 3rd and 7th streets

Click here for more holiday events.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12