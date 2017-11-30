Restaurant employee helps officers in foot chase

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A restaurant employee lent a helping hand, or rather a shoulder to officers in a foot chase.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video running towards the restaurant worker, who was patiently waiting for the precise moment to step in.

He used his shoulder to knock the suspect down to the ground, according to NBC affiliate WSAZ.

Police in Huntington, West Virginia were just seconds behind the escapee.

