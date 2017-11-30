Missing Colonial Heights man found dead

A father of six children who was reported missing in Colonial Heights in mid-November is dead.

Mark Middlebrooks, 38, was last seen at his home in Colonial Heights on Friday, Nov. 17. He was found dead in a car in Hopewell on Friday, Dec. 1 on North 6th and Freemont streets.

Authorities in three jurisdictions - Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell - are now conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with any information on Middlebrooks is asked to call police.

