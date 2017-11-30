Missing Colonial Heights man found dead

Mark Middlebrooks, 38, was last seen at his home in Colonial Heights on Friday, Nov. 17.More >>
Petersburg Police are searching for three people after a shooting Tuesday night. It happened outside an apartment complex on Stately Court.More >>
A heartbreaking account from a 7-year-old Petersburg boy who is frightened to return to school after he claims a classmate threatened to sexually assault him.More >>
The man arrested in connection with a shooting at Southpark Mall is facing several charges.More >>
Several brush fires have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights along Interstate 95.More >>
