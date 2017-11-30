Man reported missing out of Colonial Heights

A man is missing out of Colonial Heights, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Anthony Middlebrooks, 38, was seen at his home in Colonial Heights on Friday, Nov. 17 around 6 p.m. The next day, police said he was seen driving around in Essex County around 5 p.m.

According to police, Middlebrooks was driving a 1996 white Lexus 4-door sedan, with Virginia license plate VXS7260. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green button down shirt, and black Nike tennis shoes.

He is 6-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his welfare due to his medical issues.

Anyone with any information on Anthony Middlebrooks' whereabouts is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 option 7.

