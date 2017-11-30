Robbery suspect pepper sprays cashier, flees with cash

The suspect entered the store around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Northside convenience store Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspected entered the store in the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 7:15 a.m. and browsed several items.

He approached the cashier, placed candy on the counter and proceeded to pay with a $1 bill.

When the cashier opened the cash register, the suspect sprayed him with pepper spray. The suspect then reached into the open cash drawer and took money, including the $1 bill he used to pay for the candy.

The suspect then took off running on High Street toward Fritz Street.

Police say the suspect is a black man age 20-30 with brown eyes and short, dark facial hair. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a burgundy coat, dark jeans, white and black shoes and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

