Murdered UVA student's mother seeks new law

The mother of a murdered University of Virginia student is lobbying to expand the DNA databank to help catch criminals.

Hannah Graham was killed in 2014. Her mother, Sue, believes collecting samples from people convicted of serious misdemeanors could help solve other crimes.

She says if the Jesse Matthew's DNA was collected and authorities were alerted to his previous crimes, her daughter would still be alive. According to NBC affiliate WVIR, Matthew was convicted of trespassing back in 2010.

Now she's urging the state crime commission to take legislative action.

"This is an important issue, an important public safety issue, and of course it is extremely difficult to stand up there and tell my story, but it's something I feel I have to do in order to protect other young women in Virginia. And yes, I think Anna would be very proud," said Sue Graham.

Hannah's mother says plans to draft a bill are in the works.

Matthew was also convicted of killing Morgan Harrington in Charlottesville back in 2009.

