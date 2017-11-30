Toys R Us recalls 6,000 clay craft kits

A risk of mold exposure has prompted Toys R Us to recall about 6,000 clay craft kits.

The recall involves the "totally me!" brand sold at Toys R Us and Babies R Us from January to October 2017. The manufacturer says there could be mold in the clay that poses the risk of respiratory or other infections.

The clay craft kits contain:

two bricks of air dry acrylic paints

paint brush

three sculpting tools

plastic rolling pin

sponge

19.5" x 15.25" instructional work mat

two texture rollers

plastic clay cutting tool

12" ribbon

So far, Toys R Us has received three reports of mold, but no one has fallen ill.

Those who have the clay kits should return it for a full refund.

