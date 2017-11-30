Check for pests on your Christmas tree

If you purchase a real Christmas tree, you should watch out for unwanted pests, such as aphids. They are also known as plant lice, which feed on plant sap.

Orkin suggests routinely inspecting any trees or plants brought indoors all the way down to the trunk or stem.

If there is an infestation, vacuum the insects with an attachment and remove the tree or plant from the home.

Do not spray aerosol insect sprays on your Christmas tree, unless you want your house to burn down.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12