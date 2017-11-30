Funeral plans announced for Chesterfield teen killed in shootout

Funeral plans have been made for the Chesterfield teen killed in a shootout with an off-duty Richmond police officer.

Investigators say 15-year-old Jacob Baumgart pulled out a pistol and tried to rob a man who was with Officer Robert Misegades.

Baumgart and Misegades were both shot early Monday morning at the Chestertowne shopping center parking lot.

The officer survived, but the teen, who was a student at Meadowbrook High School, died at the scene.

There will be a visitation on Monday, Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, located at 6500 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

