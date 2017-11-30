Car flips after hitting pole wire; driver arrested

Chesterfield police say a driver walked away from his car after it flipped at the intersection of Buford and Janhke roads.

According to officers, the car struck a telephone pole guide wire before it flipped on its side around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

As for the driver, police arrested him shortly after the crash.

He now faces reckless driving and driving with a suspended license charges.

