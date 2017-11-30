What's Driving You Crazy: Slowdowns on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge

Drivers who use the Benjamin Harrison Bridge are wondering what is going on with some of the slowdowns in the morning on the bridge.

This is one of those vertical-lift bridges over the James River, right at the Charles City and Prince George County line.

Crews are completing work this week on the bridge's backup generator. This should wrap up by the end of business on Thursday. However, for your morning commute and early afternoon, it will be a little inconvenient.

Crews will flag traffic in alternating lanes on the Bridge from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

