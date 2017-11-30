Richmond police respond to reports of car break-ins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond police respond to reports of car break-ins

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Officers responded to reports of car break-ins in downtown Richmond early Thursday morning.

Police set up around an apartment building on North 18th Street around 2 a.m. 

An NBC12 photographer spotted two suspects in handcuffs being taken away by officers. 

It appears the situation is now resolved.

