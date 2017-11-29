Med Flight, ambulance rush 3 victims to hospital after vehicle flips

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Essex County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Supply Road. Investigators say three people were in a Jeep SUV that ran off the road and struck a tree, then overturned.

The driver and one of the passengers were transported by Med Flight to VCU Medical Center. Another passenger was transported by ambulance to Mary Washington Hospital. All three suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police say none of the victims were wearing seat belts, and alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.

