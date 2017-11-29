Democrats request recounts in 2 Virginia House districts

Shelly Simonds [left] is separated from David Yancey [right] by only 10 votes.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Democrats have filed recount requests in two House of Delegates districts, and the challenges could determine partisan control of the chamber following elections that sharply reduced the GOP majority.

Democrats announced Wednesday they have asked for recounts in districts where Republicans hold razor-thin leads. One is in Northern Virginia and the other in Newport News.

Only 10 votes separate House of Delegates candidate Shelly Simonds from incumbent David Yancey in the race for the 94th House of Delegates seat.

A Democratic tidal wave earlier this month wiped out Republicans' near supermajority in the House. The GOP currently holds a 51-49 House majority. Besides the two recount requests filed in court Wednesday, Democrats have filed a federal lawsuit over a close race in the Fredericksburg-area where election officials say several dozen voters were given the wrong ballot. That race could also head to a recount.

Recount results are expected to be completed next month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.