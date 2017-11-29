Thieves caught on camera stealing equipment

Outside of C.S Flournoy Inc. you'll find a sign that reads "Be kind to one another," a reminder of the golden rule.

On Tuesday, owner Steve Flournoy says a couple blatantly ignored the directions.

"It's just aggravating and its kind of a civic duty to do what you can to stop such things," said Steve Flournoy.

It was all caught on camera, a man and a woman stealing a piece of equipment and taking off from from Flournoy's tree service company. He says the power pruner is worth about $1,000.

The couple is first seen walking into the business asking for a job application and then walking out. Flournoy says as they were driving away, an employee noticed the piece of equipment hanging out of a back window of a blue sedan the couple was driving.

"This business, we work hard for what we make, and we can't afford to replace a lot of tools all the time," he explained.

Last year, after a group of people stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment, Flournoy stepped his security up and got more high quality cameras. The property is monitored 24/7, and the thieves were caught stealing from several angles.

"This is what they're here for to help solve a case or help prevent somebody cause I'm sure thieves that have half a brain and see a camera might think twice," he said.

"Cameras don't lie, they tell the truth," Flournoy explained.

Flournoy is hoping someone will also tell the truth to police, and he's offering a $500 reward for the honesty.

"$500 that leads to a conviction, and I don't even have to get my tool back," he said.

For the business owner, it's about more than the money, but instead about doing the right thing, and hopefully preventing another business owner from dealing with the same frustrations.

"I feel I would have done our society good to catch somebody," said Flournoy.

