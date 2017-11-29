7 displaced after basement fire in North Chesterfield

Chesterfield Fire crews are investigating after a house fire that displaced seven people on Wednesday.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. from the 2500 block of Traymore Road, not far from Huguenot Road.

The fire started in the basement of the house. The family was able to get out safely, but a cat died.

The fire was under control at 4:52 p.m.

Dominion Energy has cut power to the house so investigators can go inside, but fire crews will remain on scene for a little longer.

