Patrick Kane steps down as Hermitage head football coach

The Monacan girls basketball team topped Hermitage, 79-41, to begin its season. With the graduation of many key contributors from the last three seasons, new stars look to be emerging for the Chiefs. Lindsay Estes paced them with 27 points and six rebounds in the win.More >>
Richmond fell to the Catamounts, 71-65, on Wednesday night, as the Spiders fell to 1-6 for the first time since 1972.More >>
Benedictine hosted Glen Allen and Louisa at the football stadium in front of a big crowd on Wednesday afternoon, treating wrestlers and fans to a different atmosphere for the sport.More >>
Patrick Kane has resigned his position as Hermitage head football coach, school director of student activities Chris Rollison confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday. Kane has led the Panther football team for the last 17 seasons.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 21 points and Johnny Williams added 18 points and seven assists, leading the Rams to an 85-72 win over Appalachian State.More >>
