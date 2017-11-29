Patrick Kane steps down as Hermitage head football coach

Patrick Kane has resigned his position as Hermitage head football coach, school director of student activities Chris Rollison confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday. Kane has led the Panther football team for the last 17 seasons. No details about the reasons for his departure were immediately available.

Kane built Hermitage into one of the best programs in Central Virginia during his time at the head of the Panther sideline. He took over in 2001 and immediately turned things around, going 6-2 in his first season, and never had a losing campaign in his 17 years. Hermitage made the playoffs in 12 of those seasons, advancing to the state title game in 2010. Kane guided the Panthers to 77 straight Colonial District victories, having not lost a district game since 2006, and posted ten seasons of at least ten wins.

2017 saw Hermitage finish 11-2, falling to Highland Springs in the 5B regional title game. The eventual state champion has ended the Panthers season in five of the last seven years. Kane was 169-30 at Hermitage, the school record holder for overall victories, and surpassed the legendary Chester Fritz's win total in 2015.

Kane will reportedly continue to teach mathematics at Hermitage.

NBC12 spoke with Kane, and he said he was stepping away to possibly pursue other interests - nothing specific, but he did not want to put the school in a bind should an opportunity arise.

Rollison says the school plans to hire a replacement as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12