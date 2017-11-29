Plane flips during emergency landing in Hanover field; pilot suffers minor injuries

One man was injured after a plane crashed in a field in Hanover on Wednesday.

It happened near River and Williamsville roads. The plane reportedly crashed on takeoff in the field, injuring the pilot and causing a minor leak.

The pilot, Merlin Wayne Myers, 77, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, says he had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. The plane flipped while Myers was trying to land the plane.

Myers was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The FAA and Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

