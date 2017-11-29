Unite the Right organizer vows to return to Charlottesville

Police line the streets of Charlottesville on during white nationalist rally. (Source: NBC12)

Jason Kessler - the United the Right organizer - says he's returning to Charlottesville in August.

Kessler said on his website that he's applied for a permit at Lee Park for Aug. 11 and 12, the one-year anniversary of this year's rally that turned deadly.

"I fully expect the Charlottesville government to try and reject it and I’m ready for that fight," he said.

Kessler says he and his attorneys will demand that officials release security arrangements ahead of time "so that all parties, both demonstrators and counter-demonstrators, know what is expected of them."

In August 2017, Heather Heyer was killed during the protests when a car plowed through a group of people, and two Virginia State Police personnel died in a helicopter crash while heading to Charlottesville.

Kessler says he his committed to a non-violent event next year.

"We should know how to defend ourselves lawfully, but we must avoid any violent confrontation at this rally whatsoever," he said on his website.

Everybody get ready cause we're doing another rally August 11-12th 2018. And this time we will actually be able to speak. #BacktoCharlottesvillehttps://t.co/Ikc7xH1gF5 — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 29, 2017

Two weeks ago, a report showed that the city of Charlottesville make numerous mistakes this past August, but the state isn’t “pointing fingers" at the city.

The review says the state - which includes the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police - was prepared but underutilized by Charlottesville.

