Richmond entrepreneur debuts on OWN reality show "Checked Inn"

There is a new reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and it includes a Richmond entrepreneur.

Melody Short serves as the director of operations for Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns, the focus of the new show "Checked Inn."

All this season, you will see Short and other staff members assist owner Monique Greenwood as she runs the most successful B&B business on the east coast.

Short, who grew up in Richmond and continues to live here, says the reality show experience was exciting, but she says there is a bigger picture when it comes to why they decided to do the show in the first place.

"The big picture is us having the opportunity to have this large platform to showcase Black folks running a business in a way that you don't see on the stage typically on television. This is our norm, and this is the norm for many Black folks, so this is what we love. And the opportunity to open everyone's eyes to the world of bed and breakfast because many have not experienced that," said Short.

The show is set at Akwaaba's Mansion at Noble Lane in the Poconos.

If you'd like to catch "Checked Inn," it comes on each Saturday at 10 on OWN.

Related Links:

http://www.akwaaba.com/

http://www.oprah.com/app/checked-inn.html

