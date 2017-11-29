Henrico murder suspect sentenced to 33 years in prison

A Mechanicsville man was sentenced to 33 years in prison in connection with a shooting that happened in Henrico back in September 2016.

Akeem D. Young was sentenced on murder and gun charges in the death of 20-year-old Andrew D. Duncan.

On Sept. 23, 2016, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Pinalto Drive near E. Laburnum Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found Duncan with trauma to his upper body.

Duncan was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Police originally said his injuries were non-life threatening, but his injuries became more serious.

Young was charged with one count of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a gun with a schedule I or II drug, but he was not prosecuted for those charges, according to court records.

