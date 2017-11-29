Assisted living facility administrator on probation, had license suspended

Multiples violations have been found at the facility on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Mable Jones, the administrator for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, is currently on probation after having her license suspended in June by the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care Administrators.

The board is part of the Virginia Department of Health Professions, which oversees health officials in Virginia. Its mission statement is, “Our mission is to ensure safe and competent patient care by licensing health professionals, enforcing standards of practice, and providing information to health care practitioners and the public."

NBC12 has been investigating Jones & Jones for weeks and first brought you a story about the conditions inside earlier this month.

We spoke to a resident, who we’ve kept anonymous as he fears retribution, who said there are bed bugs inside the facility and poor living conditions. After the story aired, several more residents came forward with similar accusations.

The facility has been found in violation by the Department Of Social Services numerous times over the last few years.

According to the Department of Social Services website, 16 out of the 21 times the agency inspected the facility’s location at 7804 Forest Hill Ave., it was in violation.

The 13 times it inspected the 7806 Forest Hill Ave. location, Jones & Jones was in violation 10 times. The most recent time, Jones & Jones was found in violation by DSS was Nov. 13.

On Wednesday, Richmond city building inspectors were at the facility inspecting after a complaint.

The Virginia Board of Long Term Care Administrators made its decision in June to suspend Mable Jones’ license based on several finds.

The public document on those findings can be found here.

The document says during the course of her employment as administrator of Jones and Jones, Jones was observed administering medications to residents without required authorization or licensure from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The board received evidence that Jones told DSS inspectors that she was able to pass medication due to participating on an unidentified committee which issues regulations regarding administration of medication to residents of facilities.

It also says from September 2014 to March 2015, Jones repeatedly failed to exercise adequate general supervision over the facility, ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, or protect the physical and mental well-being of residents.

NBC12 reached out to Jones who would not provide comment and referred us to her attorney. We reached out to her attorney and have not heard back.

