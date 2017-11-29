Redskins not a fan of all-yellow uniforms

The Redskins do not like the all-yellow look. (Source: NFL)

Ahead of Thursday's battle against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Redskins are battling the NFL and the "color rush" uniforms teams wear on Thursday night games.

Head coach Jay Gruden isn't a fan of the all-yellow jersey the Redskins have been asked to wear during the game on NBC.

Chris Cooley, a former Redskins tight end and current radio show host, says the team will wear all burgundy.

You can weigh in on the all-yellow look on NBC12's Facebook page:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12