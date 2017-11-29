Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty; gets six years in prison

A man accused of torturing and killing three puppies last year will spend the next six years behind bars.

Online court records show Brandon Gillie, 27, pleaded guilty to five felony counts of animal cruelty in Petersburg Circuit Court on Tuesday.

"He had cut them in multiple places, stabbed them. He then tried to glue the wounds shut, tried to glue their mouths shut and had them ingest certain substances that would cause them extreme pain," Petersburg Police Detective Thomas Ewers said in January.

Ewers said the torturing was a "process."

"We're not talking about a couple minutes of torturing; we're talking about hours and hours of him methodically torturing these animals," said Ewers.

Investigators were initially tipped off to the crime by Gillie's girlfriend.

"I'd say there is probably a mental health issue. They had just gotten the puppies a few weeks prior," said Ewers.

Gillie was sentenced to five years for each count. However, most of it was suspended, so he will only spend six years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12