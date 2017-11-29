5 elementary schools to compete in ballroom dancing competition

Five elementary schools will compete in a ballroom dancing competition.

Students from Chimborazo, Overby-Sheppard, Mary Mumford, Patrick Henry School of Science and Art, and Children From Crestwood in Chesterfield will be featured in the Dancing Classroom's "Colors of the Rainbow."

The program uses ballroom dancing to break down social barriers, improve self-confidence, and it exposes children to something new.

The competition is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Huguenot High School, located at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue.

