'I didn't think I'd get out of there alive': Family displaced in Richmond fire

A family of six now has a new place to stay after a kitchen fire Wednesday morning.

It happened at Essex Place on Richmond's Northside, around 8:30 a.m.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but firefighters got it under control quickly.

That family was a ball of emotions Wednesday night - the grandmother didn't even think she'd make it out of the house alive.

"It was so scary…" said Susan Collins.

She's asthmatic, can find it difficult to get around and her oxygen tank has a steady, constant rhythm.

"I didn't think I'd get out of there alive," said Collins.

She and her family are counting their blessings, remembering the frantic effort to get Collins' oxygen out of the burning house for fear of an explosion.

"Smoke met me at the door, and I felt like I was in a nightmare," said Everette, a family friend.

Now the family is putting what little was salvageable from the fire into a temporary home - thanks in part to their landlord.

"Our first thought was 'is everyone okay.' They said 'yep, everyone's okay.' Then the next question was 'where are we gonna move em?" said landlord Cameron Trant.

Luckily, the property manager had another vacant space on Wellington, not far from the original Essex Place home.

"They've helped me through Hell and high water, and I greatly, greatly appreciate them," said Collins.

A roof over their heads was just a start. The property managers threw in furniture and a television too.

"Thankfully, we have a furniture store and have a lot of furniture available," said Trant.

Collin says all she needs now is the air that she breathes and her faith.

"Thank God that you have what you have, because we all could have been dead tonight," said Collins.

