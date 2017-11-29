Fire official: 7 people displaced in Richmond fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire official: 7 people displaced in Richmond fire

Source: Richmond fire Source: Richmond fire
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Seven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Richmond home early Wednesday morning, according to a fire official.

The fire happened on Essex Place, near East Brookland Park Boulevard.

Two people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. 

Fire officials haven't name a specific cause, but said it started with cooking. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly